WhiteHat Jr’s Nikhil Mittal joins Skill-Lync as Head of Growth

SKILL-LYNC, an engineering education start-up, recently appointed Nikhil Mittal as the Head of Growth. Nikhil will be heading the growth function at Skill-Lync, which involves overlooking Marketing and Sales org and making sure to build robust processes to help Skill Lync become leaders in the segment of higher education. His earlier stint includes working with Vodafone, Zain Telecom, Tata Docomo, and Ericsson across India and international geographies.

Prior to Skill-Lync, Nikhil served as VP Marketing at WhiteHat Jr. as an early member of the core team where he spearheaded the growth both from the demand and supply side. His experience has given him an overview of fast-growing companies that make a real impact in the life of a student. The main aspect of solving accessibility is making sure we have a strong distribution channel that helps students know about the options available for them to learn from. This is where Nikhil's experience will come in very handy for us.

Commenting on the appointment, Nikhil Mittal, Head of Growth said, ‘Skill-Lync is disrupting the core-engineering education space in fields such as Electric Vehicle Design, Embedded Systems Design, Autonomous Vehicles, Renewable Energy along with computer science. Surya and his team have developed an innovation-led and application-intensive curriculum for engineers. I am excited to be a part of such a revolutionary team and share my efforts in the hyper-growth phase of the company. Together, we aspire to deeply root industry-pertinent skills with engineers across industries.’

Suryanarayanan P, Co-Founder & CEO, Skill Lync, said, ‘I see a huge opportunity to make a substantial difference to strengthen our market leadership globally. I am delighted to welcome Nikhil to the team and help us achieve that. We fundamentally believe that high-quality industry-relevant education should be accessible to students across the world. There has also been a high demand for industry-relevant courses in the US and Europe and we aim to penetrate deeper into the US and Europe regions over the next 6 months along with India.

SKILL-LYNC provides industry-relevant courses in mechanical, electrical, civil, and computer science engineering domains for students globally. It focuses on helping engineers get skilled engineering jobs, making sure they are technically advanced and better skilled. With this appointment, the startup wants to enable students to build deep technical expertise across computer science, mechanical, civil, chemical and biotech engineering.

