Skill-Lync appoints Krishna Bandaru to executive leadership team

Y-Combinator backed Engineering start-up Skill-Lync appoints Krishna Bandaru, Ex-MD, Accenture into their Executive Leadership Team. As the industry currently stands at a paradoxical point between the industry demand for a highly skilled workforce and the lack of industry-grade skills in students, skilled engineers have become a need of the hour. This move will enable Skill-lync to provide more industry-oriented skills as Mr Krishna Bandaru brings with him 18+years of experience working with clients across multiple sectors - Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Engineering/Construction, Infrastructure, Aviation and Professional Services

Krishna will transform and scale up Skill-Lync’s service delivery to improve students' online and offline learning experience. He will orient the curriculum more towards industry needs that will help students and corporate alike. Given his extensive consulting experience, he will also lead multiple strategy & operational excellence initiatives to aid their growth and profitability.

An alumnus of IIM (Lucknow) and NIT (Warangal), Krishna started off (2003) his career with TCS in their Chicago office and has since then worked with Accenture Strategy (2006 onwards) in India serving multiple Indian conglomerates and MNCs for their business and digital transformation programs Speaking about his new role, Krishna said “Higher education in India needs to be transformed. I believe the curriculum needs to be better integrated with what the industry needs and we need much more application-oriented learning to ensure that the students are better equipped to pursue their careers. I found Skill-Lync as the company that is actually pursuing these goals and they have persevered for the last 5-6 years. Along with the founders, I hope to shape the journey that Skill-Lync takes over the next 10 years”.

Skill-Lync focuses on helping engineers get skilled engineering jobs, making sure they are technically advanced and better skilled. In a country like India, where manufacturing and infrastructure contribute to more than 25% of the GDP, it is essential to have high-quality engineering talent to make the most of the opportunities that arise over the next decade.

Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Surya P, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync said, “ We are delighted to welcome Krishna into our Executive leadership Team. Krishna's experience with Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Engineering & Construction, Aviation brings in a new perspective to the team about what the industry actually wants. He will help us build a strong industry connect, which will help us integrate the skills industries require from students, directly into our curriculum. We wish him great success in his new role”

His experience in business excellence will help us scale the superior customer experience that we provide right now. In addition to this he will play an integral part in building Skill-Lync into one of the top higher education platforms in the world, he added further.

