What an exciting expedition!: Gaurav Jeet Singh bids adieu to Unilever

Gaurav Jeet Singh, who quit as the General Manager Media- South Asia at Unilever in December last year to join Facebook India as Director-Partnerships, has summed up his journey at the FMCG major as an “exciting expedition”.

Looking back at the 14 years he spent at Unilever, Singh in a LinkedIn post today, shared that “no two years were the same yet I walk away with “Repeatable Models”.

“I am moving on to a new adventure after 13+ years at Unilever- years spent across sales, marketing and media. I am told that it is difficult to replicate the excitement of the first day of a new start- I have been lucky to have had many days in the last fourteen years that beat the day one at Unilever. And, that was a very high base to beat,” he wrote.

“No two years were the same yet I walk away with “Repeatable Models”. And, the interesting times we live in made it even more special- massive consumer landscape transition, digital disruption and television audience measurement reboot.”

“Product launches, business restructuring, on-boarding an acquisition, new brands, big brands, small brands, consumer durable brand, Direct to Consumer, TV audience measurement, shaping the media ecosystem, media led business growth models, managing large teams, managing small teams, managing managers, managing execution teams, winning Cannes, South Asia Marketer of the year, Content Day, Top 100 Marketing Leaders in India, managing agency teams, managing teams across countries, partnerships across print, broadcast and digital, Start-up Foundry, Twitter trolled and much more. What an exciting expedition!,” the post read further.

