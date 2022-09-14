Wella India appoints Pravesh Saha as GM for India and South Asia business

Wella Company has announced Pravesh Saha as the General Manager for their India and South Asia business. Prior to this, he was the Head of Sales & Education at Wella for the Indian sub-continent and also a leadership team member for the organization. He brings with him over 14 years of experience across brands like ITC & Diageo prior to his association with Wella.

“We are a company of Hairdressers, by Hairdressers and for Hairdressers and they will continue to be at the core of all we do. As an organization, we believe in providing the best-in-class products and education to our salon partners and continue to push the boundaries on being innovative. India a market of huge opportunities and we will always strive to be the No.1 brand of choice amongst stylists and consumers alike,” said Saha.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)