Vivek Bhargava exits Dentsu to grow his SaaS start-up ProfitWheel

Vivek Bhargava, Head, Dentsu Performance Group, has announced his exit from the company. Vivek is moving on to grow ProfitWheel full-time, a SaaS startup that he co-founded last year, and which was hitherto operational in stealth mode. ProfitWheel is a product company that will focus on creating a customer data-led marketing intelligence platform for the new direct-to-consumer world.

Speaking about the move, Vivek Bhargava, co-founder of ProfitWheel, said, “ProfitWheel has been active in stealth mode for the last one year. Now, it was finally time to bring it to the fore and get the wheels rolling. With ProfitWheel, we are attempting to connect ad tech with mar tech to make both efficient. Our eventual goal is to make the advertising and marketing expenses a part of the balance sheet where it becomes the cost of sales rather than an expense. It’s a game-changing model for the startup ecosystem.”

Vivek began his entrepreneurial journey in 1997 when he founded Communicate 2. The company joined hands with iProspect India, a digital marketing agency, from Dentsu international in 2012 with Vivek leading the new entity – iProspect Communicate 2 – as Founder and Managing Director. The company was rebranded as iProspect India at the end of 2015 with Vivek as CEO until 2016, the year he was named the CEO of DAN Performance Group. In this role, he looked after all of Dentsu’s digital performance agencies.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)