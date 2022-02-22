Vipula Gunatilleka appointed as CFO for revival of Jet Airways

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the Successful Resolution Applicant and new proposed promoters of Jet Airways, have announced the appointment of Vipula Gunatilleka as Chief Financial Officer.

Gunatilleka will be joining from March 1.

He was the CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January and was leading the national carrier during the pandemic.

Prior to joining SriLankan Airlines, Gunatilleka was the CFO and Board Member of TAAG Angola Airlines from November 2015 to July 2018 under Emirates Management. He played a pivotal role to turn around the loss-making national carrier of Angola.

Ankit Jalan, Member of the Monitoring Committee of Jet Airways and part of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said: “We are excited to welcome Vipula Gunatilleka to our young and energic team. Vipula is an aviation expert and regarded as a turnaround specialist in the industry. He has been shortlisted after a rigorous process run by our Executive Team over the last several months. I am certain Vipula will be an asset to the organization and will provide the necessary vision to revive the operations of Jet Airways as per the plans of the Consortium.”

Gunatilleka is known for his astute knowledge in aircraft financing, strategic planning, cost-efficient business modelling and openness to adopting hybrid models to keep business costs low and efficiency high.

Speaking on his plans, Gunatilleka said, “I am very excited to join the company and I look forward to contributing my knowledge of last 30 years in Jet Airways’ resurgence in its new avatar. We will capitalize on the strong brand value which Jet Airways has in the market and use it to re-build the lost ground.”

He further added, “I first joined SriLankan Airlines as its CFO in 2001, when it was part of the Emirates Group and was establishing its feet in the Indo-Pacific Sub-Continent. Having spent sufficient time in leadership roles in the aviation industry including as CEO of SriLankan Airlines until January 2022, I am aware of the responsibility that lingers on the shoulders of the leadership team, especially the CFO and I am confident Jet Airways will soon regain its lost glory.”

