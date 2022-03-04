Sanjiv Kapoor named CEO for revival of Jet Airways

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the Successful Resolution Applicant and new proposed promoters of Jet Airways, has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer.

Kapoor, who is currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will be joining from April 4, 2022.

Prior to joining the Oberoi Group, he was the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Vistara, a TATA - Singapore Airline Joint Venture, from 2016 until 2019.

Prior to Vistara, Kapoor led SpiceJet through its unprecedented turnaround in 2014-2015 as its COO and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015, shepherding the airline through a period of record high oil prices and a cash crunch, to cultural and operational transformation, ownership change, and profitability within 15 months of assuming charge, in the process fundamentally changing the Indian airline industry in terms of its earlier approach to pricing, marketing, and customer delight.

Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed NonExecutive Chairman of Jet Airways said “I am happy to have Sanjiv join our team. Sanjiv is a people’s person and has all qualities of a great leader. I am certain he will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India. Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together.”

Jalan further said, “I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation.”

Speaking on his accepting the role as the Chief Executive Officer, Kapoor said “I am looking forward to getting back to aviation, an industry I am passionate about, with Jet Airways, one of the warmest, classiest and most loved brands to have graced Indian aviation. Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can’t wait for it to take to the skies again. Working together with a very strong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age.”

