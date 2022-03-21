Ronit Baugh joins Jet Airways as GM & Head of Communications

Prior to this, Baugh was with Oxford University Press as Communications & Public Affairs lead

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 21, 2022 1:30 PM
Ronit Baugh

Ronit Baugh has joined Jet Airways as GM & Head of Communications. Baugh's previous stint was with Oxford University Press as Communications & Public Affairs lead.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “Excited to share that I have taken up an exciting new role as General Manager & Head of Communications for Jet Airways. Thrilled to be joining the iconic airline at this incredibly transformative moment in its journey, and to becoming a small - and hopefully, significant - part of the first-ever airline revival story in the history of Indian aviation. I look forward to the opportunity of helping write the next chapter of the brand Jet Airways story, along with all colleagues and stakeholders.”

Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture), where as External Communications Manager, he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, we well as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Communications Jet airways Pr industry pr and corpotate communications PR and Corp Comm Ronit Baugh Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Manisha Chaudhary

Focussing on solution instead of problem is the mark of a true leader: Manisha Chaudhary
1 hour ago

Ayushi Arora

Focus on creating long-term value & proliferate your business ethically: Ayushi Arora
4 days ago

Naveen Soni

Naveen Soni takes charge as Lexus India president
5 days ago