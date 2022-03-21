Ronit Baugh joins Jet Airways as GM & Head of Communications

Ronit Baugh has joined Jet Airways as GM & Head of Communications. Baugh's previous stint was with Oxford University Press as Communications & Public Affairs lead.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “Excited to share that I have taken up an exciting new role as General Manager & Head of Communications for Jet Airways. Thrilled to be joining the iconic airline at this incredibly transformative moment in its journey, and to becoming a small - and hopefully, significant - part of the first-ever airline revival story in the history of Indian aviation. I look forward to the opportunity of helping write the next chapter of the brand Jet Airways story, along with all colleagues and stakeholders.”

Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture), where as External Communications Manager, he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, we well as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.

