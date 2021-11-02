Viacom18 Sports ropes in Amit Kumar Sinha as Head of Pricing & Revenue Strategy

Viacom18's sports arm has roped in Amit Kumar Sinha as Vice President & Head of Pricing & Revenue Strategy. Earlier this year, Sinha had quit Star to join SonyLIV as Head - Pricing & Revenue Strategy.



“Happy to be at the core of the Industry — Sportainment. Looking forward for exciting times in #ViacomSports. Thank you to #sonyliv #SPNI, for making me part of an esteemed team. #gratitude #humbled. Big thank you to all well-wishers!” he said in a LinkedIn post.



At Star, Sinha was AVP, Product & Revenue Strategy where he had worked on Product & Revenue Strategy of Hindi GEC, Hindi Movies, and Sports genres. His responsibility also included planning and delivering the revenue target of the Cricket portfolio of Star Sports. He also led product pricing of various Series/Events and Customer Strategy, including digital.



In his over 15- year-long career, Sinha has also worked with Bloomberg UTV, ZEEL, and ETV Network. During the last fifteen years, he has been involved in strategising and planning for various business functions besides marketing & promotion of programmes/events, distribution strategies, and handling research among others.

