Viacom18 names Navin Shenoy as SVP Marketing - Sports

Viacom18 has named Navin Shenoy as SVP Marketing - Sports, as per his updated LinkedIn profile. Before taking up the new role in December 2021, he was Head of Marketing for MTV/MTV Beats/VH1/Comedy Central/Colors Infinity.



Shenoy joined Viacom18 in September 2017 as Marketing Head for MTV & MTV Beats. Before joining Viacom18, he worked at Bharti Airtel as VP - Marketing.



A creative marketer with over two decades of experience, Shenoy has worked with organisations in the media, telecom, and FMCG sectors. Apart from Viacom18 and Airtel, he also had stints at Unilever and Tata DoCoMo.



He is an alumnus of the Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad), Savitribai Phule Pune University, and St. Xavier's College (Mumbai).

