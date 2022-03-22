Vedantu ropes in Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer

Vedantu has announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as Chief Growth Officer. Rungta will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units and will directly report to Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder. His mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR and YouTube.

Rungta will also play a critical role in strengthening the Vedantu brand and help in making it one of India’s most preferred online education companies amongst students, parents, and teachers. He is a seasoned leader with strong management experience across consumer internet, technology, and SaaS organizations.

Rungta has held leadership roles at Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com and Yatra.com. In a career spanning over 20 years, Nikhil has successfully scaled businesses, built marquee brands, and led high performance teams, in both turnaround and high-growth situations. Nikhil’s robust experience across global companies and start-ups will help accelerate growth at Vedantu.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech & start-up space solving complex and real time business challenges. We believe his high leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres. I welcome Nikhil to team Vedantu and look forward to work with him.”

On this new beginning, Rungta said, “Vedantu is a student-centric brand that aims to provide education to every student by encouraging them to achieve their dreams. I am delighted to embark on a new journey in the EdTech sector and look forward to taking Vedantu to the next level of growth by building scalable solutions and improving learning outcomes for every child across the country.”

