Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as Chief Growth Officer

Wavemaker India has announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its Chief Growth Officer. Jatkar comes with rich experience of more than 20 years in media and consumer technology. She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.

In her new role at Wavemaker, Jatkar will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepa as part of the leadership team at Wavemaker. Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As Chief Growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”

A media veteran, Jatkar has worked with India’s largest media agency eco-system to build strategic growth programs, lead the revenue function, deploy business plans to enhance operational excellence and build capabilities at scale across the partner eco-system. Deepa has been an active voice at industry forums to champion the diversity and inclusion agenda for women leaders, and was part of the core team that hosted Meta India’s ‘Agency Women Leadership day’.

Commenting on her new role, Deepa said, “Wavemaker is a forward-looking agency. It is building a digital transformation approach across all their businesses and is producing some of the finest data driven work across its key clients. I have really been impressed by their vision and conviction of bringing in positive provocation to the media industry and I am super excited to work alongside the Wavemaker leadership to take this mandate to new heights.”

A national level basketball player, Jatkar coaches kids and teens to hone their basketball skills. Deepa also volunteers at a local non-profit organisation that drives basketball excellence programs for kids from diverse/ less privileged communities.

