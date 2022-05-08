Vedantu rolls out new campaign with Aamir Khan to launch their Ai-LIVE technology

Edtech firm Vedantu has launched an innovative brand campaign to launch their Ai-LIVE (Augmented Interactive) technology, featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan. The campaign creates a unique narrative on Ai-Live technology being EdTech’s next big thing that will democratize education for millions of students by making quality education accessible and affordable. The visually stunning campaign debuted during the TATA IPL 2022. In the campaign, Khan compares the Ai-Live technology to some of the biggest innovations in history and the impact they had on people’s life. For example, in one of the films he goes on to say that like the internet changed the way people lived, Vedantu’s Ai-Live will change the way India learns.

The ad film series is conceptualized by Vedantu’s internal brand team and Native Films as their production house.

Speaking about the campaign, Nikhil Rungta, Chief Growth Officer, Vedantu, said, “Vedantu has always been a student first and has created products that will help provide quality education and access to top teachers to every student across India. The objective of our latest campaign is to showcase how every child can now learn from the most inspiring Master Teachers and best-in-class live interactive features like real-time doubt solving, quizzes, leaderboards, and many more at an extremely affordable price point of just Rs5000 per annum. We believe that this will be an important step towards bridging the learning gap and thereby creating impact at scale.”

Through the Ai LIVE initiative, every child can access the best-in-class live and interactive features including quizzes, leaderboards, live nudges, and milestones with 100% doubt resolution in real-time at a disruptive price point starting from INR 5000 per year.

Here's the TVC:

The campaign will be spread across all platforms such as digital, social media platforms, and television. To create national awareness and high-octane visibility for the new campaign, the films will be shown on the following platforms in 5 languages - Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

