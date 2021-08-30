Varadharajan Ragunathan joins BigBasket as Head-Monetization & Customer Engagement

He has moved on from Amazon

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 6:37 PM
Varadharajan Ragunathan

Varadha has quit Amazon to join BigBasket as Head-Monetization & Customer Engagement.

As per Ragunathan’s LinkedIn profile, he moved on from Amazon this month. At Amazon, he was Senior Manager, where his responsibilities involved design and implement GTM for both new and existing products and their variants, and develop tools for work flow automation to drive sales efficiencies.

He had joined Amazon in July 2017. Before that he was with Times Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bigbasket Amazon Varadharajan Ragunathan advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
embassy

Embassy Group appoints Debosmita Majumder as Group Head – Marketing & Communications
5 hours ago

sandeep goshal

Sandeep Goshal appointed as Head of International Business at WOW SKin Science
8 hours ago

ag

Lowe Lintas elevates Anaheeta Goenka to COO for Unilever, South Asia & Chief Growth Office
8 hours ago