Varadharajan Ragunathan joins BigBasket as Head-Monetization & Customer Engagement

He has moved on from Amazon

Varadha has quit Amazon to join BigBasket as Head-Monetization & Customer Engagement.

As per Ragunathan’s LinkedIn profile, he moved on from Amazon this month. At Amazon, he was Senior Manager, where his responsibilities involved design and implement GTM for both new and existing products and their variants, and develop tools for work flow automation to drive sales efficiencies.

He had joined Amazon in July 2017. Before that he was with Times Group.

