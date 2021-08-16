Vandana Ramkrishna elevated as COO, Madison Media Ace

She will continue to lead the businesses of Raymond, Pidilite, Cipla Health and others in Mumbai, and those of Joy Personal Care, Bandhan Bank, MP Birla Cement in Kolkata

Vandana Ramkrishna who heads the Kolkata operations of Madison Media along with her Mumbai set of businesses is elevated to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Ace. She will continue to lead the businesses of Raymond, Pidilite, Cipla Health, Weikfield, Balaji Wafers, Dhani Services in Mumbai, and those of Joy Personal Care, Bandhan Bank, MP Birla Cement in Kolkata and further strengthen Madison’s east region operations.

Vandana is a seasoned media and communication planning specialist with over 22 years of experience spanning across the Indian and overseas markets. Being well-versed with offline as well as the digital ecosystem she strives on delivering successful and measurable marketing campaigns thereby nurturing long-lasting partnerships.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH,“I am delighted to announce the promotion of Vandana to COO Madison Media Ace in which she takes additional charge of our Kolkata office in addition to her Mumbai accounts. Vandana brings rare passion, aggression, and integrated thinking into delivering great Client value. This also recognizes her evolution from strong client leadership to business leadership.”

Says Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison MediaAce, “Elevation is the highest form of recognition to one’s ability and contribution to their organization and I feel honored to be working for a company like Madison that believes in my capability to take on this role. I look forward to strengthening our client relationships by driving their business outcomes to create new milestones within Madison and the industry.”

