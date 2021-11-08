Unruly hires Grant Bingham as VP of International Media Biz Development

Unruly, a leading global video and CTV programmatic advertising platform, today announces the appointment of Grant Bingham as Vice President of International Media Business Development. The ad tech veteran and former head of publisher services at AOL will now lead all media partnerships in Unruly’s international markets across the APAC and EMEA regions.

To deliver omnichannel advertising solutions and monetisation strategies to some of the world’s largest media organisations and brands, Bingham will focus on identifying and capitalizing on the major opportunities for media companies today, as Connected TV and video demand surges in the programmatic marketplace.

Bingham brings with him thirteen years of experience in media and advertising, where he worked closely with the largest broadcasters and publishers across Europe and Asia Pacific. Having launched and led the programmatic strategy for companies such as AOL, Nine Entertainment Co, Seven West Media and, most recently, Are Media Pty in London, Bingham’s experience in leading publisher businesses and monetization through programmatic platforms stands him in good stead in driving adoption of Unruly’s programmatic offering, especially in the rapidly growing CTV market.

Based in Sydney, Bingham will report to Unruly’s Chief Strategy Officer Kenneth Suh, and build on Unruly’s growth as a leading CTV platform to bring the company to greater heights within APAC and EMEA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grant on board our team. His broad experience and expertise in the media and ad tech industry make him a valuable addition to Unruly as we continue our growth as one of the largest CTV/OTT and multi-screen ad platforms in the world. APAC and EMEA are critical focus markets for Unruly, and we believe Grant’s appointment will help accelerate the value and opportunities we bring to publishers and advertisers in these regions,” said Suh.

“I am truly excited to be joining Unruly at this key time in their evolution, as Connected TV has risen out of 2020 as one of the fastest-growing channels and key opportunities for publishers and advertisers. As a video-first platform, Unruly has delivered great value in this space for publishers and advertisers across the world, and I look forward to building on this momentum, working alongside Unruly’s clients to unlock growth opportunities and optimise the value of their inventory through Unruly’s tech- and data-driven solutions,” said Bingham.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)