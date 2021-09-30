Vijay Anand Kunduri to lead PubMatic’s OTT business in APAC

PubMatic has announced the appointment of Vijay Anand Kunduri as Regional Vice President of its OTT business in APAC.

“Kunduri was formerly Managing Director for video advertising company Unruly in Asia. He brings more than two decades of experience working with leading broadcast, video-on-demand, and digital companies across Asia Pacific,” the company said.

In the last decade, he has helped to establish American and European ad tech companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including setting up Adotube, a video ad network, in Southeast Asia, and spearheading Switzerland-based Viewster’s move into the VOD (video-on-demand) and OTT (over-the-top) markets in the region, said the company.

“There has been explosive growth in the adoption of connected screens and consumption of streaming content in the region,” said Kunduri. “Brands and OTT publishers have a tremendous opportunity to engage consumers and find new revenue with programmatic partners like PubMatic that offer the optimal combination of technology and premium advertiser and content partnerships.”

Kunduri’s role will be to accelerate the growth of the PubMatic OTT and video business across the region; consulting with existing publishers, creating new relationships and further establishing PubMatic as a preferred platform for media buyers and publishers.

The appointment comes as PubMatic continues to expand commitment to development of the OTT marketplace. In its recent second quarter earnings announcement, PubMatic’s revenue from the fast-growing advertising formats of mobile and omnichannel video, which includes OTT and connected TV (CTV), grew 108% year over year and represented 65% of total revenue. PubMatic was one of the first to introduce a CTV header bidding product, OpenWrap OTT, enabling ad buyers to benefit from the same efficiencies they find in other formats using unified auctions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vijay to the PubMatic team. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business in the APAC region, which we plan to further accelerate under his leadership,” said Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, APAC at PubMatic.







