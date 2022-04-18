Uber’s Jenny Lewis joins The Knot Worldwide as CMO

The Knot Worldwide, a global digital wedding planning company & the parent company of WeddingWire India, has announced that Jenny Lewis, former Head of US & Canada Marketing for Uber Technologies, Inc. has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

“Lewis will lead all marketing, insights, and editorial initiatives for The Knot Worldwide and its 19 global brands across 16 countries. The Knot Worldwide, a global leader in lifestage brands and wedding planning, is used by millions of engaged couples each year to plan weddings that are uniquely their own. The company has most recently scaled its eCommerce offerings, which include The Knot Registry, The Knot Invitations, WeddingWire Invitations, and more,” the company said.

Lewis, an expert in scaling two-sided marketplaces and growing and advancing the visibility and impact of well-known brands, was most recently the Head of US & Canada Marketing for Uber and UberEats.

As one of Uber’s earliest marketing hires, she helped transform the start-up into an iconic household name. Over the course of her 7+ years with Uber, Lewis was the driving force behind a number of product and brand-defining initiatives, including UberPOOL and the brand’s COVID-19 response campaign. Before Uber, Lewis worked at Undertone Advertising and Fox Networks Group (FX, National Geographic Channel, Fox Sports), where she developed co-marketing strategies with Fortune 500 brands such as MillerCoors and Volkswagen. She is a graduate of George Washington University with a B.A. in Political Communication, the company said.

“As a global leader in weddings, The Knot Worldwide has achieved longstanding success in providing couples and guests with an unmatched all-inclusive wedding planning solution, while supporting small businesses through its global marketplaces. As the number of weddings around the world will hit an all-time high this year, I’m thrilled to join this talented leadership team at such a pivotal moment when our services are needed more than ever,” said Lewis. “I look forward to further developing and implementing a strategy that supports our global growth plans, eCommerce business objectives, and above all, provides couples with an unparalleled experience during one of the most important moments of their lives.”

“It is a great honour to welcome Jenny Lewis to The Knot Worldwide family. She is a highly experienced, seasoned business leader responsible for building one of the most well-known global marketplace brands: Uber,” said Tim Chi, Chief Executive Officer of The Knot Worldwide. “I am confident that Jenny’s consumer-centric approach to full-funnel marketing and ability to anchor a brand’s relevancy with current and prospective consumers will drive innovation for the millions of engaged couples and hundreds of millions of wedding guests that we serve each year in the $200 billion global wedding industry.”

Anam Zubair, Associate Director of Marketing- WeddingWire India, said, “Jenny joins us at a pivotal time when the market opportunity is immense. She brings on board a wealth of experience from managing brands like Uber, where she has been instrumental in driving growth. This empowers The Knot Worldwide and WeddingWire India to identify new growth opportunities and derive actionable insights from an audience that is extremely digital-savvy. We are certain that with Jenny’s leadership, we’ll be able to make WedTech an indispensable part of every Indian consumer’s life.”

