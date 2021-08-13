Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari to shift to US for new role

No announcement yet on who will take over from Maheshwari in India

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari is relocating to the United States for a new role within the company.

According to media reports, he will be moving to San Francisco in the role of the Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations. He will be reporting to Deitra Mara, Senior Director, Global Strategy & Operations at Twitter.

The move follows Twitter’s frequent run-ins with the government, and most recently the summoning of Maheshwari by the Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) police as part of its probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on Twitter.

There has been no announcement yet on who will take over from Maheshwari in India.

"Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter," Yu Sasamoto, the Vice President of Twitter's Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific division, tweeted.

