TV Today's Vivek Malhotra joins MRUC board as Additional Director

TV Today Network Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Vivek Malhotra has been appointed as Additional Director (Co-Opted) to the board of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) India.

The development has been confirmed by senior industry sources.

MRUC board includes representatives from publishers, advertisers, agencies and broadcasters. It has 150+ members from the media and advertising ecosystem.

Malhotra, who has been serving as the Group CMO of TV Today for over six years, has also served on the Tech- Comm bodies of MRUC and BARC India.

Despite repeated attempts, Malhotra could not be reached for comments.

MRUC provides periodical research on the media consumption habits in the country. The Indian Readership Survey (IRS) is MRUC's flagship study.

