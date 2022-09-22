Times Network bolsters digital biz with key appointments

Times Network today announced the appointment of Rohit Chadda as President and COO - Digital Business and Vinay Sarawagi as Senior Vice President – Digital Content.

In his new role, Rohit Chadda will lead the digital operations of the network and oversee product strategy, audience development & operations planning for the digital businesses. He will also work closely with the Network’s leadership team to power the company’s overall digital transformation efforts and scale the business. A seasoned & versatile professional with nearly two decades of experience, Rohit is an award-winning entrepreneur and has extensive experience across eCommerce, technology, fintech, media & entertainment and OTT.

Spearheading the overall content segment of the network’s Digital Business across platforms, Vinay Sarawagi will play a pivotal role in leading innovative content strategy for the digital arm of the network, Timesnownews.com and further boosting the growth of the Network’s digital assets. Vinay is a seasoned professional with rich experience of over 15 years in traditional and digital media. In his previous assignment, Vinay was instrumental in building Brand & Audience, Business Strategy, and Operations for a broadcast brand.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “We have been making concerted efforts in building our digital prowess to cater to an expanding user base across platforms. I am pleased to welcome Rohit and Vinay to the team, who bring expertise in driving successful digital strategy across business development and content innovation. I am confident they will be valuable additions in supporting our ambitious growth plans and help us scale new heights.”

Speaking on his appointment, Rohit Chadda said, “I’m delighted to join Times Network to helm their digital mandate. My efforts will be to create new opportunities, capitalize emerging trends and strengthen the Network’s digital assets to facilitate its transformation to a digital first organization.”

Speaking on his appointment, Vinay Sarawagi said, "I'm excited to join India's most influential news network. At Times Network, audiences are at the heart of everything and the unmatched brand connect with the viewers will continue to differentiate the Network brands from the noise. I look forward to taking on this new role and synergize my efforts to ensure that our audiences across mediums, formats and languages are served with unputdownable content, all day, every day."

