Times Now announces Amazing Indians to celebrate the achievements of ordinary people

Times Now has announced Amazing Indians, a national platform that celebrates and honours the indomitable spirit of India’s common people who have performed uncommon deeds for the improvement of the society.

Commemorating ordinary Indians from across the nation, Times Now Amazing Indians features inspiring stories of individuals who through their grit, determination and selfless acts of service have significantly impacted people’s lives.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the event as the Chief Guest and will deliver the keynote address. Amazing Indians will also witness several thought leaders and dignitaries including includes R. K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy and jury members amongst others felicitate the winners. Adding to the glittering ceremony will be a special performance by Sarod Maestro, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his Sons & Grandsons, recreating the magic of India’s most patriotic song, Vande Mataram titled Three Generations One Nation.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, "As India’s most influential news leader, Times Now has been a catalyst for change and action. A true embodiment of this purpose, Amazing Indians is our endeavour to bring stories of action heroes who have mobilized change through their unflinching vision and commitment. I am confident that the inspiring stories of these ordinary individuals will pave the way to creating more changemakers for a better India.”

