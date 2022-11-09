Times Network elevates Mihir Bhatt as Business Head, Times Influence

Times Network has announced the elevation of Mihir Bhatt as Business Head, Times Influence & Managing Editor, Times Network.

Bhatt will continue to lead the editorial charge for large scale strategic collaborated content on the network and grow the already buoyant Content Solutions Business with overall P&L responsibility of Times Influence - a Strategic Content Thinktank that operates across the Network, developing award winning IPs and Content Solutions.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “Mihir has played a pivotal role in steering strategic content partnerships and Network IPs that have become industry benchmarks today. A dynamic leader with a proven track record, I'm confident Mihir will continue to create unique value propositions for Times Network and our partners.”

Talking about his new role, Bhatt said, “I am honoured and delighted to helm this mandate. It’s heartening to see Times Influence’s rapid growth as a content powerhouse that is being recognised for creating award-winning strategic & branded content initiatives across mediums. As I take on this responsibility, I am focused on harnessing my strengths and expertise to create new opportunities and capitalize on emerging trends that drive innovation and growth for the Network.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)