Vinay Sarawagi of News18 Digital joins Times Network as Senior Vice President, Digital

He will spearhead digital content and strategy across platforms and languages

Vinay Sarawagi, former Executive Editor News18 Digital ,has joined Times Network as Senior Vice President, Digital

Sarawagi confirmed this development to e4m.

At News18 Digital, he oversaw the creation, programming and publication of news and feature content across mobile, desktop and social products. Now at Times Network, he will report to M K Anand, MD & CEO, and will spearhead digital content and strategy across platforms and languages for general news, business news, entertainment and information categories

Prior to his five years plus stint at Network18, Sarwagi was associated with media houses like Business Standard, Times of India, Thomson Reuters, DNA & India Today.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)