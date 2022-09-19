Vinay Sarawagi of News18 Digital joins Times Network as Senior Vice President, Digital

He will spearhead digital content and strategy across platforms and languages

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Published: Sep 19, 2022 4:10 PM  | 1 min read
Vinay Sarawagi

Vinay Sarawagi, former Executive Editor News18 Digital ,has joined  Times Network as Senior Vice President, Digital

Sarawagi confirmed this development to e4m.

At  News18 Digital, he oversaw the creation, programming and publication of news and feature content across mobile, desktop and social products. Now at Times Network, he will report to M K Anand, MD & CEO, and will spearhead digital content and strategy across platforms and languages for general news, business news, entertainment and information categories

Prior to his five years plus stint at Network18, Sarwagi was associated with media houses like Business Standard, Times of India, Thomson Reuters, DNA & India Today.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Times network News18Digital Vinay Sarawagi internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
sony six

Sony Sports Network to broadcast T20I between Pak & Eng
1 hour ago

Neha Khanna

Sr. Journalist & Anchor Neha Khanna to join WION
3 hours ago

A+E Networks

AETN18 registers 9% revenue growth in FY22
8 hours ago