Thinkstr promotes Ravi Raghavendra to National Creative Director

Gurgaon-based independent agency Thinkstr has promoted Ravi Raghavendra to its National Creative Director.



Thinkstr works with top Indian and MNC FMCG, durables, technology, banking, online gaming, personal grooming and menstrual hygiene brands.



Ravi also moves to Bengaluru to kickstart the agency’s expansion.



Satbir Singh, the agency’s founder says “Both these moves were overdue. Ravi has spearheaded the agency’s creative from day one and it was only a matter of time before he officially ran it. We’ve won some interesting new businesses and created some very popular campaigns where he has been at the core. We tossed a coin between Mumbai and Bengaluru for our next office and Ravi called correctly. Our client base includes traditional biggies as well as new-age startups, which matches the Bengaluru client profile to a T. We invite briefs from brands with national presence or ambitions.”



Ravi Raghavendra adds, “We have been thinking of expanding our footprint beyond Gurugram for a while. Bangalore is an exciting market. It’s not only a hotbed of new age businesses, it’s also the hotbed of new age thinking and home to many established marketing success stories. Speaking for myself, it’s also home for me. So it’s great to be back and assume added responsibilities from the home turf. I’m sure the Bangalore clients, who are as fine as the Bangalore weather, will be nice to us.”

