Tenable names Nigel Ng as Vice President for Asia-Pacific

Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the appointment of technology industry veteran, Nigel Ng, as vice president for the Asia Pacific (APAC). Based in Singapore, Ng will lead Tenable’s go-to-market strategy and oversee the evolution of the business in the APAC region, which has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Ng succeeds Gary Jackson who will be retiring from full-time employment after serving 50 years in the technology industry. “Ng’s appointment comes at a time when organisations in APAC continue to migrate business-critical functions to the cloud to support a remote and hybrid workforce, exposing a vast majority of businesses to cyber risk in the process. As such, many of these organisations are re-evaluating their security and cloud strategies,” said David Feringa, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Tenable. “With Nigel’s long-standing industry experience, I’m confident he will be an asset in an important region like APAC as we help customers and partners strengthen their cyber defences.”

With over 30 years of IT industry experience, Ng joins Tenable from RSA Security where he was vice president for worldwide sales. Prior to that, Ng was president of international sales overseeing the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions at the company.

“As the perimeters between the corporate and home networks continue to shatter, cybersecurity must take centre stage and be viewed as a strategic business imperative and not an impediment. The stakes have never been higher as cybercriminals continue to exploit the greatly expanded attack surface,” said Nigel Ng, newly appointed vice president, Asia Pacific, Tenable. “I’m honoured by this opportunity to lead Tenable APAC and take over the baton from Gary. Tenable is at a very exciting juncture of its business, built upon its leadership in vulnerability management and together with my APAC team, I look forward to working with our customers and partners to secure their ongoing shift to the cloud and dynamic environments.”

