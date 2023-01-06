Tejashree Karkera joins as GroupM’s Group Head- Digital Strategy & Planning

Dentsu India further bolsters its leadership team with the appointment of Sapna Arora as Chief Client Officer (CCO).

In this role, Sapna will continue to enhance integrated solutions for existing and prospective clients and drive growth for the network. She will report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, and work closely with the leadership as well as teams across Creative, Media and CX.

Following dentsu’s global vision, Sapna will further help foster a contemporary business growth culture in India by cross-selling innovative solutions, transforming dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’. This pivotal appointment demonstrates the network's commitment to assisting clients in achieving optimal business results in a rapidly evolving environment via radical collaboration, purposeful creativity, mindful technology, and creative innovation.

Sapna brings 22 years of global growth and general management experience, coupled with expertise in developing consumer tech businesses and digital products. She has worked with several Fortune 500 companies over the years, including Naspers, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, etc., and has led many start-up stages of businesses in multiple geographic locations. Prior to this, Sapna was with the OLX India as CMO, PRO, Brand Head - Emerging Markets. In addition to this, she has also been a Diversity and Inclusion enabler.

Commenting on the appointment, Rob Gilby said, “We are in a very exciting phase of our evolution with a clear vision and strategy and I am delighted we continue to attract the best industry talent to join us and share their expertise. This is what makes Sapna the ideal fit for today's Indian dentsu! She brings incredible global expertise that will be invaluable in cultivating pride, employee advocacy, and a sense of collective purpose that will strengthen dentsu India's reputation among key stakeholders. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Sapna and look forward to working with her.”

Sapna Arora added, "It is an honour to be a part of a network that has produced some spellbinding work across services, redefining innovation and modern creativity in countless ways. Its collaborative, solution-led approach is exactly what brands and consumers desire. The network is known for its expertise in swiftly catering to the new unimaginable categories across spaces. All of this makes it even more exciting to be here and collaborate on a new growth story. I am looking forward to working closely with the leaders, clients, and people across services, while also cherishing the new paths ahead.”

The year 2022 has been an outstanding year for the dentsu network in India. It began with DENTSU CREATIVE India taking the world by storm when it was declared the 'Agency of The Year' at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 - the first-ever for India. We also lifted a Titanium and bagged three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. Over the year, dentsu India has continued to focus on its growth trajectory by adding key marquee brands to its clientele such as ArcelorMittal, Croma, Hero Vida, Lenovo, Licious, LinkedIn, MakeMyTrip, Monster.com, Motorola, OLX Autos, Tata 1mg to name a few. It also grew its talent base and currently operates with a massive strength of more than 3600 passionate and dedicated employees.