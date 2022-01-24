Swiggy Marketing Director Umesh Krishna steps down

Krishna moves on after a 4-year stint with the food delivery platform

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 24, 2022 12:37 PM
Umesh Krishna

Umesh Krishna, Marketing Director at Swiggy, has moved on after a 4-year stint.

He made the announcement with a social media post.

Krishna has been associated with several companies like Ola and Bajaj Auto in senior Marketing roles. Prior to Swiggy, he was the Marketing Manager at Ola.

At Swiggy, Krishna was driving multi-moment marketing bringing together data, creative and media fronts. His role required him to define addressable audience, marketing budgets and defining/owning marketing metrics.

Krishna has also helped Swiggy in developing brand architecture, brand assets, brand strategy, and creative strategy. He was part of the brand’s use of martech and adtech, along with media planning, and buying for Television, Print, Radio, Out-Of-Home, and Digital Media.

Krishna has also managed performance marketing for Swiggy's private labels and cloud kitchens.

