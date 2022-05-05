Sulina Menon bids adieu to OMG after 9+ years

Menon steps down as the Managing Partner of the Group

Media Power, Advisor and Mentor Sulina Menon has called it quits after spending more than 9 years at Omnicom Media Group. She was the Managing Partner at the Group.

She has confirmed her move through a LinkedIn Post that says, “The time is here. Today, I bid adieu to OMG after 9+ years. It’s been a voyage filled with many moments to cherish & achievements and milestones to celebrate. My heartfelt gratitude to all my colleagues, peers, clients and media partners for this amazing journey!

The future beckons with plans & possibilities... Am plunging into it with excitement and looking forward to creating new milestones at work and beyond."

In May 2018, Menon was promoted as Chief Client Officer of OMD India.

She has also been associated with Starcom India, Phat Phish Musice, Cheil Communications, Deccan Chronicle and engagevoter.com, in the past.

