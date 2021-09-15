Stylework hires Vikrant Vashisht as Country Head for Sales and Marketing

Stylework, the co-working aggregator platform with a Pan India presence has appointed Vikrant Vashisht as Country Head for Sales and Marketing, India and Transactions, MEA. Vashisht comes with over 19 years of experience in business development, revenue management, customer relationship management of large-scale businesses in real estate, retail and aviation industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Sparsh Khandelwal, CEO & Founder, Stylework, said, “Having Vikrant Vashisht onboard will strengthen the brand’s positioning with outstanding creative strategies along with active community engagement. His experience in leveraging consultative selling strategies will build relationships for the company across all target markets. With his skill set we aim expand our network across India adding more cities enabling employees to walk-to-work.”

Prior to Stylework, Vashisht was the marketing head at FirstLease, Awfis and Regus and has a fair amount of knowledge on how flexible workspaces function and operate.

Commenting on his new role, Vikrant Vashisht said, “I am looking forward to joining the Stylework team and leveraging my experience to contribute across various functions. I will be overseeing sales/marketing, managing profit/revenues, results-driven planning and quality targets. I have followed the Stylework story and am impressed with their growth. I am keen to start adding my perspective and insight to it”.

Stylework has become India’s leading co-working space aggregator by creating tech-enabled and collaborative workspace solutions hassle-free for young professionals.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)