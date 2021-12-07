Star's Siddharth Sharma joins Viacom18 as EVP Sports

Sharma joins Viacom18 from Star Sports where he was SVP and Head of Sports Content

Updated: Dec 7, 2021 3:52 PM
Siddharth Sharma

Viacom18 has appointed Siddharth Sharma as Executive Vice President-Sports, as per his LinkedIn account. Sharma joins Viacom18 from Star Sports where he was SVP and Head of Sports Content. 

Sharma had an 8.5-year stint at Star Sports. He joined the network as AVP - Sports Content in 2013. He was elevated to Vice President – Head of Kabaddi (content and production) in 2015.

“As I end my 8.5 years journey at Star Sports, I reflect with humility and thank my mentors, co-conspirators and team members who have massively contributed in making my work look good," Sharma posted on his LinkedIn account.

He also has over nine years of experience in journalism with stints at ABP News and Zee News.

