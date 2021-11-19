Viacom18 executes 360-degree marketing initiative for Abu Dhabi T10 League

The network is driving communications on TV for the league across 50 channels in the movies, music, regional GECs and news genres

Starting 7 PM today, Viacom18, one of India’s media & entertainment networks, will bring to viewers the most anticipated and edge-of-the seat format of cricket, the Abu Dhabi T10 league. In a run-up to the series and to maintain sustained momentum, the network has started an unparalleled marketing blitz, building fandom amongst cricketing fans in India. The Abu Dhabi T10 league is Co-presented by Dream11 and has on-boarded Fairplay as Digital Sponsor on Voot.

Sapangeet Rajwant, Head of Marketing & Digital – Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Cricket and cinema are the two biggest pop culture influencers in India and with Abu Dhabi T10 League we are coopting the strength of our leading movie channels and the fandom of cricket. The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament has emerged as one of the most entertaining spectacle events in the sporting calendar since its launch. Our aim will be to enhance the overall experience of viewers and reaching out to the mass, cricket-crazy audience in India to increase the fan base and popularize the event in the country. We have planned an extensive marketing initiative to scale the propensity of the biggest T10 cricket extravaganza, thereby achieving our desired goals.”

Abu Dhabi T10 league will premiere from 7 PM today, live on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, and Voot. The 6 teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketing legends like Yusuf Pathan, Eoin Morgan, David Wiese, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and many more.

Viacom18 has initiated a high-impact 360-degree mix of marketing initiatives starting from November 15th to build up the excitement for one of the most awaited properties in the world of cricketainment. The network is driving communications on TV for the league across 50 channels in the movies, music, regional GECs and news genre along with a promotional plan for Cable across Maharashtra and Gujarat market as well as collaboration with several DTH providers. Along with OOH hoardings across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai markets there is also a robust print ad plan underway.

Moreover, the network is driving instream inventory and interstitial ads across social media, gaming apps and short video platforms and placing GDN banners on cricket-focussed websites. While on radio, RJ Mentions, Spots and score updates have been planned with leading stations across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Rajkot markets.

Leveraging the digital outreach, carousel ads and push notifications will be driven across Jio platforms. On social media, push across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube is targeted towards reaching out to cricket and sports fans, as well as engagement, will be driven through hashtag challenges. Digital impact amplification will also be done through channels/platforms with Google products and a host of cricket websites.

