Simpliwork Offices appoints Vidushi Jain as VP - Marketing and Brand

A built-to-suit, enterprise-managed space provider, Simpliwork Offices, announced today the appointment of Vidushi Jain as Vice President –Marketing and Brand. As part of the executive leadership team, the 33-year-old Indian School of Business alumnus heralds the era of young, successful women in the traditionally male-dominated real estate industry.

At Simpliwork Offices, Vidushi will be leading integrated brand and marketing for the multi-million-dollar flex office space portfolio, servicing fortune 500 clients, pan India. Her role encompasses building the category, developing and managing the full brand stack across owned, earned and paid assets.

Prior to joining Simpliwork Offices, Vidushi led brand, marketing and sales for MQDC India - a DTGO Thailand company. Her previous experience also includes launching a Cloud Kitchen Brand – Incredibowl with Zomato India as well as spearheading marketing strategies to support asset management for Virtuous Retail Ltd, a PAN India retail and hotel portfolio backed by the APG Pension Fund. Vidushi has also led and developed DishTV India Limited’s content viewing application project, while managing all subscriber communication for the largest Direct-to-Home brand in Asia.

Kunal Walia – CEO & Founder, Simpliwork Offices, said, “We are thrilled to have Vidushi onboard! As an organization that strives to create inclusive workspaces, we are inspired by her journey and rich experience of over 11 years in marketing, business strategy and development, across diverse industries such as real estate, retail, food and direct to consumer. I’m confident that Vidushi’s leadership and her strong background in building top performing marketing teams, will be an integral asset to Simpliwork Offices’s massive growth plans in the coming years. The traditional work environment is on the cusp of a significant transformation.”

At Simpliwork Offices, gender equality is not a lofty ideal, but a lived reality. During the hiring process, for instance, no position is closed, until there’s a 50:50 male-to-female ratio among the candidates. From architecture, interior design and project management to finance and facilities, women have equal representation across all departments.

Vidushi Jain, Vice President – Marketing and Brand, Simpliwork Offices, said, “It’s exciting to be a part of an organization that is not just a pioneer in the flexible and enterprise managed office space market, but also in creating an equal and inclusive workplace culture. As Simpliwork Offices continues its remarkable journey of growth and disruption, I believe that we are perfectly positioned to cater to the evolving demand for customized flex office spaces in the modern digital marketplace. The recovery from the pandemic will further drive our momentum in market growth.”

An avid reader and sports enthusiast, Vidushi has competed at the national level 10m Air Rifle Shooting. She won a bronze medal at the 2011 National Games, besides other national and state-level accolades.

