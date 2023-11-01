Shivani Behl joins Foxtale as Chief Marketing Officer

In continuation with its growth strategy, the leadership team at Ideacafe has been focusing on carefully handpicking industry stalwarts and building a team of diverse talent that reflects, relates, and resonates with the evolved integrated communication ecosystem.



In line with this objective, Ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has announced the appointment of Raza Syed as Senior Vice President. With more than 2 decades of experience, Raza is a seasoned OOH media professional and communicato. Having local, domestic, and international experience in the out-of-home domain, Raza has worked on award-winning campaigns for diverse brands like One Plus, Dyson, L’Oreal, Ikea, Cred, South African Tourism, Colgate, Etihad, IDBI Bank, World Gold Council, Renault Datsun, Swiggy, JK Tyres, etc during his professional assignments at IPG’s Rapport Worldwide, DDB Mudra, Emirates Neon & Serve & Volley.

Raza’s last assignment was as Regional Director with Rapport Worldwide, pioneering new business initiatives across the country.



Belonging to a family of communicators, his academic qualifications and industry exposure equip him with ability & agility. With a unique passion for bringing insights and creative concepts to life, he believes in the power of content and context in creating captivating out-of-home solutions.



Raza commented on his new role, “Blooming with pride to partner Ideacafe, being the new age agency, which redefines brewing of ideas that are media agnostic. My contribution will be like a catalyst to mould Ideacafe as the ‘Michelin Star’ outshining other conventional agencies.



When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya said, “Raza is a rare breed of talent. His knowledge of the medium combined with his understanding of the finer nuances of the business aligns well with our vision and purpose to create a strong and vibrant team of exceptional professionals. Raza has a proven track record that positions him uniquely to be an important part of our integrated communication journey.”



Ideacafe aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication and has witnessed a significant growth trajectory since its inception.