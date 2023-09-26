Pureplay Skin Sciences CMO Shivani Behl moves on

Tribes has appointed Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer to take charge of its brands Insync, Ignite and 1.618 Studios.

Prior to this role, Arpan was the National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce.

He has over two decades of experience across various mediums, including mainstream advertising, experiential, shopper, rural, OOH, and digital, for iconic brands.

He has worked for brands like Unilever, Mondelez, Audi, Volkswagen, Google, Star Plus, Hotstar, Star Sports, Nutralite, Nerolac, Asian Paints, ITC cigarettes, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, and many more.

Welcoming Arpan, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am thrilled that Arpan is joining us at a crucial time when Tribes is undergoing a transformational journey of becoming a creative solutions company and a leader in bespoke designing for OOH, retail and digital media. We are extremely happy that Arpan will head the creative functions of Ignite and Insync, two of our flagship OOH brands. Arpan will work closely with Rahul Kakar CEO, Ignite and Partho Ghose, CEO Insync and will spearhead Tribes’ latest offering, 1.618 Studios, which is India’s first non-traditional creative agency.”

On being appointed as the Chief Creative Officer, Arpan stated, “While the industry's core mission remains the same – to solve human problems with creativity – the approach has evolved. Today, clients seek solutions that go beyond traditional advertising. Tribes specialises in crafting customised, platform-native solutions across a diverse spectrum of mediums. I’m excited to join a Tribe that’s Insync with my creative ambitions and is ready to Ignite our collective potential. I am eager to reunite with the dynamic and energetic Gour Gupta, who values creative partnerships as much as I do. Together, we share a common goal: to build Tribes into a creative powerhouse that thrives in the modern marketing landscape.