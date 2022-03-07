Shashwat Manohar joins Enormous as VP & Head of Digital

Enormous has announced the appointment of Shashwat Manohar as Vice President and Head of Digital. He will work closely with Ashish Khazanchi and will be based out of the agency's Gurgaon office.

Manohar was Business Director (North) of FoxyMoron before joining Enormous. He began his career with AdGlobal360 in Gurgaon before moving on to Wunderman as Business Director and subsequently Wunderman Thompson's Network as VP & CSD for the next eight years.

In his new role, Manohar will be in charge of the agency's full-service digital offerings. He will oversee the agency's expansion and provide essential digital solutions to existing and new clients in comms and performance.

Manohar has worked for numerous brands in India, including Microsoft, Bose, Nestle, Kellogg's, GSK, Times of India, ITC Hotels, and Honda Cars, in his 12 years of digital advertising and transformation experience for businesses across regions. He combines the width of his digital marketing experience with new age communication tools to drive behavioural change for his clients.

Speaking on joining Enormous, Manohar says, "I am excited to lead the Digital function at Enormous Brands. This agency has done some incredible work both in strategic understanding of markets and impactful solutions to marketing problems. I would lead the digital team here to make the solutioning more effective across touch points. The advertising industry today has become quite fragmented in terms of service offerings for brands. This poses a challenge for marketers as they switch between multiple agencies and struggle at most times to deliver impactful results across . My aim therefore is to work closely with the very capable team at Enormous and deliver 360 solutions and campaigns in a consistent and effective manner for brands and businesses."

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous says, "Shashwat has joined us as Vice President and Head of Digital, which we are really excited about. We realise the importance of building seamless client and consumer experiences across platforms in an age when the touch points are getting fragmented every minute. Every agency needs to evolve to not just do impactful ads but guide the narratives across platforms. This is a direction we would like to evolve in and Shashwat is going to play an important role with the strategy team in driving this."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)