Satish Rajwade to head Star Pravah 

Rajwade is currently heading content and programming for the channel; he will be replacing Nandini Singh who was heading Star Bharat and Star Pravah

Satish Rajwade is likely to head Disney Star’s Marathi channel Star Pravah, sources have told e4m. He is currently heading content and programming for the channel, and will be replacing Nandini Singh who was heading Star Bharat and Star Pravah.

Disney Star declined to comment on the same.

Rajwade has been associated with Disney Star for over four years. He joined Star Pravah Marathi in 2018.

He is also an Indian Marathi film and television director, and writer. Rajwade has also acted in a few Hindi films and Marathi television series.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)