Sun TV Network to launch Marathi GEC on 17 October

Sun TV Network is all set to launch its regional GEC Sun Marathi on 17th October after a delay of more than two years since the launch was put on hold. This is the second major launch by the network outside its home market South India. Earlier, it had launched Sun Bangla in February 2019.

The new channel will debut with three hours of original fiction content every day from Monday to Saturday. The six fiction shows will air from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm for six days a week. Sun Marathi's prime-time will kick off with Nandini at 6.30 pm followed by Sundari (7 pm), Jau Nako Dur Baba (7.30 pm), Abhalachi Maya (8 pm), Kanyadan (8.30 pm), and Sant Gajanan Shegaviche (9 pm).



Sun Marathi is a free to air (FTA) channel and will be available on leading DTH and cable platforms besides DD Free Dish. The key players in the Marathi GEC genre include Star Pravah, Zee Marathi, Colors Marathi, and Sony Marathi. According to Pitch Madison Report 2021, the Marathi regional channels had collected Rs 900-1100 crore worth of ad revenue in 2020.



Maharashtra/Goa have the highest number of TV households at 25.5 million, as BARC India TV Universe Estimates 2020. The average viewership for Marathi GEC stood at 3940 AMA'000s for Week 1 to 4, 2021.



In 2019, Sun TV Network had put the launch of Sun Marathi on hold due to slowdown in the economy. As per the original plan, the channel was expected to launch by the end of calendar year 2019. The company had plans to invest Rs 150 crore in launching Sun Marathi.



“See, that is because of the kind of situation which now exists. Because we all had our view of the Indian economy booming and firing on all cylinders, so we are treading with caution now. We're unlikely to go and make a big splash at this point in time. So -- well, please wait until we -- you'll hear from us. For the time being, it's put on hold,” Sun TV Network Group CFO SL Narayanan had told analysts at that time.



The company had invested Rs 150 crore in Sun Bangla in the first year of the channel's operation. As per the company management, the channel is operating at 120 GRPs.





During the Q1 FY22 earnings call, Sun TV Network MD Mahesh Kumar had said that Sun Bangla has gained traction through its fiction shows. “We will now be also focussing on Bangla because some of the fiction shows which we have done have been tracking very well. This year, if there is no Covid-19 impact, we will be stepping up investments in Bengal on big ticket shows.”

Sun TV Network operates 33 channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla. It also owns and operates FM radio stations across India. The company owns the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderabad and the digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)