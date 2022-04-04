Disney Star announces launch of 'Pravah Picture'

Disney Star today announced the launch of a dedicated Marathi movie channel - 'Pravah Picture' on May 15, 2022. Pravah Picture will bring the best of Marathi cinema on one platform and launch with a robust library of 200+ titles. The unique proposition of the channel is that it will premiere one Marathi movie every week, a promise unheard of in Marathi entertainment.

"Over the years, Star Pravah has carved a special place in the hearts of Marathi-speaking audiences, making it a household name. We are thrilled to extend the Pravah brand with Pravah Picture and bring to our viewers an exciting new channel to further cater to their entertainment needs. We are creating an opportunity for our audiences to come together to watch the finest Marathi titles with their families and celebrate the Maharashtrian culture," said Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

Pravah Picture will premiere some of the biggest blockbuster movies starting with 'Pavankhind' on June 12. Starring Chinmay Mandlekar, Ajay Purkar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, and Aastad Kale, the movie has performed exceptionally well and is already on the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi film ever. This will be followed by Hemant Dhome's multi-starrer 'Jhimma', another super-hit movie. The channel will also premiere Ashok Saraf starrer 'Kadhi Ambat Kadhi Goad' and 'Pravaas', superstar Swwapnil Joshi starrer, 'Bali', Mahesh Manjrekar starrer, 'Dhyanimani', multi-starrer and critically acclaimed 'Kharkanisanchiwari' and more in the weeks to follow.

Stalwarts Sachin Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Kothare unveiled the new channel's logo during the special show 'Star Pravah Pariwaar Puraskaar 2022' on Sunday, April 03, 2022 on Star Pravah. It was a grand celebration where the cast of Star Pravah got together and performed on the medley of popular Marathi movie songs.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)