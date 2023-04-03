Sachin Kamble to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment
Kamble will be reporting to MD Vinit Thakkar
Sachin Kamble has been appointed to lead digital business at Sony Music Entertainment (SME)and will report to MD Vinit Thakkar.
Kamble is leading the company’s digital business with the media partners for Digital Platforms, TV Channels, OTT platforms, Shortform Videos, etc. across SAARC region and collaborating with the Global teams to drive overall revenue. His major focus will be to strengthen Sony Music Entertainment’s position and market share in the rapidly growing Indian Music market.
He has more than sixteen years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in areas of Business Strategy, Consumer Insights, Post-Merger Integration and Business Automation AI/ML initiatives. In the past, he has worked with Star India, Walt Disney Company, Turner India, Zee Network & the Times Group.
In the last role with Times Internet Limited (Gaana.com), Kamble was heading the Content Licensing & Strategy for the OTT service across languages and categories.
In his leadership, the platform underwent a transition to pivot the business to an entirely subscription model.
Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, SEIPL
In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Deepak Sharma as Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL effective 1st May 2023. Deepak Sharma will take over from Anil Chaudhry.
Deepak has 30 years of experience with ~ 24 years at Schneider Electric handling diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the USA across Energy Management & Industrial Automation businesses. In his previous role, Sharma led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP, Mergers & Acquisition. This integration was a key enabler in making India as one of the four global hubs of Schneider Electric with ~ 34500 employees and 30+ factories.
Anil Chaudhry spent 10+ years as Zone President – Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD & CEO, SEIPL. He will be relocating to France to take over a new Global leadership role within Schneider Electric Group.
Speaking on this occasion, Anil Chaudhry says, “My stint as the Zone President of Greater India Zone has been extremely satisfying. In the past decade we have consistently grown within the Schneider Electric group and outside. I am also extremely proud to position Schneider Electric as an important partner for Smart infrastructure growth, Skill India, Digital India and societal work done with the Access to Energy program, benefitting millions of Indians. I wish Deepak Sharma good luck for his new role in making India more electric. more digital and more sustainable.”
Speaking on his appointment, Deepak Sharma says, “I am excited to be designated as the Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Schneider Electric is committed to the growth of India through investments in R&D, innovation, manufacturing, and talent development. We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys.”
He has graduate, postgraduate degrees and diplomas in management and Electrical Engineering and is successfully trained through executive education programs of IIM-Ahmedabad, INSEAD France and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, USA.
Mukul Harjai joins as Group Head Ad-Sales at Sony Pictures Networks India
Harjai joins from Viacom18
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Mukul Harjai has joined Sony Pictures Networks India as Group Head Ad-Sales for Sony SAB. The media professional announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Harjai was previously with Viacom18 with his last role as Director of Ad Sales for Colors. Prior to that, he was with Star India.
Bira91 names Shivam Sahu as National Trade Marketing Manager
Sahu was earlier with Diageo for 2.5 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
Shivam Sahu has joined Bira91 as National Trade Marketing Manager.
He joins Bira from Diageo after a stint of 2.5 years.
Sahu has been associated with conceptualisation and execution of campaigns and launches.
He was earlier Senior Executive at Aditya Birla Group for 3 years.
Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter ‘laid off’
Perlmutter was laid off as part of cost-cutting measure, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Walt Disney has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter, according to media reports.
This is being seen as a cost-cutting measure.
Marvel Entertainment will have Dan Buckley continuing as the President.
Perlmutter had sold Marvel to Disney in 2009 in a $4-billion deal.
Dentsu names Ashish Khanna as Global CEO - Dentsu Global Services
Khanna will be reporting to Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, CXM
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:18 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu has appointed Ashish Khanna as the Global CEO, media networks have reported.
Khanna will be leading the Dentsu Global Services team across the globe. He will report to Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, CXM.
As per media reports, Khanna will work on operationalising a "globally networked talent capability".
He has in the past worked with companies like Genpact, Accenture and PwC.
Liqvd Asia’s CCO Anish Varghese quits
Saptarshi Banik appointed National Director - Business & Services and Sunil Gangras promoted
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:45 PM | 3 min read
Liqvd Asia, a digital marketing and advertising agency, has announced the restructuring of its leadership team. Anish Varghese will step down from his current position as the CCO, the agency said.
Further, the agency has appointed Saptarshi Banik as the new National Director - Business and Services and Sunil Gangras has been promoted to a higher position from his previous role as Joint National Creative Director.
“With over 15 years of extensive experience, Saptarshi has made instrumental contributions to top companies like Leo Burnett, McCann, JWT, Ogilvy, and Publicis, and played a pivotal role in launching high-profile brands such as Sony Sports, Sony YaY, Skoda 2.0 in India, and CEAT Specialty tires in the US and Europe. In his new role as National Director - Business and Services, Saptarshi will lead the charge in elevating Liqvd Asia's digital offerings across the country. His strategic vision and industry expertise will be invaluable in driving growth and expanding the agency's reach in the dynamic digital landscape,” the company said.
Saptarshi said, "I am thrilled to join Liqvd Asia, a company that is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the digital marketing industry. I’m glad to be a part of a team that is constantly pushing the boundaries and revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing. With my experience in advertising and Liqvd Asia's cutting-edge strategies, I am confident that together we will deliver exceptional solutions that will make a significant impact.”
Sunil Gangras, who has been with Liqvd Asia for more than four years as Joint National Creative Director, has been promoted to the higher position of “Head of Creative Services” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the company's creative services division. In his new role, he will be the head of the agency’s creative prowess across locations even beyond India
He said, "Joining Liqvd Asia was a turning point in my career. Creative strategy is key to achieving victory on the battlefield of communication. We constantly challenge the status quo and believe in disrupting categories to drive impact. I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by Liqvd Asia with this new opportunity. Excited to continue working alongside the team to drive greater success and elevate our reputation as a leading digital marketing agency."
Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, "We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new National Director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future."
