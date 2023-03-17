Vinit Thakkar appointed as MD of Sony Music Entertainment India
Thakkar will assume the Managing Director role from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of this month
Sony Music Entertainment India (SME) today announced the appointment of Vinit Thakkar as Managing Director of the company. Thakkar will oversee the company’s operations in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic music markets in the world, collaborating closely with regional and global teams to strengthen SME India’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists. Reporting directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, President of Corporate Strategy and Market Development for Asia and the Middle East, Thakkar will assume the Managing Director role from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of this month.
“We are thrilled to have Vinit at Sony Music Entertainment India,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Sony Music Entertainment Asia and the Middle East. “His expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company. I am confident that he will achieve our aspirations for this important market. I would also like to thank Rajat who has done an excellent job elevating our business and we wish him all the best for the future.”
“India is a remarkable country for musical talent and creativity, transcending cultural and geographical divides. I look forward to driving greater success for our artists and creators through new partnerships and introducing them to new and exciting ways to connect with their fans. Rajat has done a commendable job steering the company and I feel privileged to be working with this stellar team to drive our business forward,” said Vinit Thakkar.
“I started my music career with this incredible team over 25 years ago and I leave with a huge sense of satisfaction. I am confident that the company will have continued success in the years ahead under Vinit’s stewardship,” added Rajat Kakar.
Prior to joining SME India, Thakkar held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Universal Music in India and South Asia, after having previously worked in banking and consumer products. Thakkar has played a key role in major label signings with leading artists and is also widely credited for the creation and launch of artist-centred platforms. This has cemented Thakkar’s wide-ranging impact on India’s pop music industry and the wider music ecosystem through the promotion and creation of culturally significant and commercially successful non-film music in India.
K Krithivasan is the new CEO designate at TCS
He is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 10:37 AM | 1 min read
K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new CEO designate at Tata Consultancy Services.
He will take over from Rajesh Gopinathan who has stepped down as CEO and Managing Director.
Krithivasan is at present President and Global Head of the company's BFSI Business.
He has been with TCS for over 34 years.
Disney Star’s head of sports sales Ambarish Bandyopadhyay moves on
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
Ambarish Bandyopadhyay has stepped down as Disney Star's Head of Sports Sales.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for confirmation of the news but did not get a response till the time of publishing.
Bandyopadhyay was elevated to this role in September last year. He joined Star India in October 2018 as Executive Director.
Earlier, he was with HUL for over 10 years, and prior to that he was with PepsiCo India and Dabur India.
boAt: Vivek Gambhir to take on Chairman role, Co-Founder Sameer Mehta to become CEO
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 6:29 PM | 3 min read
Imagine Marketing Limited (parent company of boAt), - India’s No.1 wearables (earwear and smartwatches) company today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Vivek Gambhir as Chairman of the company. Sameer Mehta, co-founder, will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.
Vivek Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organizational development & culture and future growth roadmap.
Vivek Gambhir commented, “I am very grateful to Sameer and Aman for the opportunity to partner with them to help make boAt better and stronger. Over the last several years, with the support of our top-notch management team which we have built together, we have taken tremendous strides to strengthen the foundations of the company. We are now the #2 company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders’ visionary leadership.
I have reflected a lot on what I want to do next that will give me greater meaning and fulfilment and further enable me to leverage my strengths in strategy and organisational building. Along with working closely with Aman & Sameer and the Board to guide the next phase of the company’s development, I look forward to engaging in a portfolio of activities on the business and social development front to help multiple organisations scale up, build their teams, and accelerate their value creation agendas.
Sameer Mehta, co-founder, remarked,“We have scaled up tremendously over the last several years and it has been amazing to have Vivek as a valued partner in our growth journey. In early 2021, we had approached Vivek to join and guide us in our scaling up journey and prepare us to think and act like a bigger company rather than as a start-up. The past several years has been a period of significant learning and growth with Aman and I working closely with Vivek to run the company.
Together, we have launched the smart watches category establishing a leading position, broadened our presence across multiple channels, acquired KaHa (a world-class wearables technology platform), made significant strides in our Make-in-India initiative (producing 15M+ units locally), implemented an ERP (SAP), brought on board top-notch management talent and experienced board members, and grown revenues over 5x in the past 3 years. In doing so, we have developed the confidence and greater conviction that we can truly create a consumer tech powerhouse and a domestic champion admired globally, with leadership positions across multiple categories, countries, and channels, thus creating tremendous shareholder value.
Through our strong relationship with Vivek and working alongside him, we have also learned a lot about our strengths and what we enjoy doing. We remain passionate about building things and thrive by being deeply operationally involved, like we have been since the brand’s inception six years ago. We are deeply grateful to Vivek for his partnership, inspirational leadership, strong values, and friendship. And we look forward to his continued support as we chart the next phase of our transformation.”
Aman Gupta, co-founder, added, “We are incredibly thankful to Vivek for his friendship and partnership over the last several years. We have learnt a lot from his inspirational leadership, strong sense of values and strategic thinking. boAt today is in a much stronger position, and we firmly believe that our best days are ahead of us.”
Nandini Singh bids adieu to Disney Star after 18 years
Singh, the Channel Head of Star Bharat and Star Pravah, is quitting due to personal reasons
By Sonam Saini | Mar 16, 2023 4:29 PM | 1 min read
Nandini Singh, Channel Head of Star Bharat and Star Pravah, is moving on from Disney Star after close to 18 years. According to sources, Singh is quitting due to personal reasons.
Singh joined the network in 2005 as Manager- Research and Consumer Insights. Later, she was promoted as Senior Manager, Programming Strategy. In 2014, she was appointed the Business Head of Star Movies. In this role, she was responsible for channel P&L and driving the business across all functions such as programming/marketing/sales and distribution. In 2016, she became Star India’s English Cluster Business Head. And in 2018, she was appointed the Channel Head of Star Bharat.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for an official confirmation, but is yet to receive a response.
Meanwhile, Arpit Mankar, Lead Distribution Strategy (Entertainment Network), of Disney Star has also quit. He was associated with the network for over eight years.
Ayekart Fintech appoints Anand Mugad as Chief Marketing Officer
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 3:15 PM | 1 min read
Ayekart, an integrated digital technology platform for the food and agri value chain, has announced the appointment of Anand Mugad as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Commenting on the announcement Debarshi Dutta, CEO & Co-founder of Ayekart, said, "We are delighted to welcome Anand as a part of our leadership team. His extensive marketing and communications experience in domestic and global companies will add value to Ayekart in brand building. With Anand's vast experience and expertise, Ayekart looks forward to accelerating its growth and enhancing its reputation as a leading provider of digital solutions for traditional businesses and the agricultural value chain."
Anand brings with him over 24 years of experience in corporate communication, marketing, and business development, having worked with renowned companies such as DBS Bank India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Nestle India Ltd.
Before joining Ayekart, Anand was Vice President-Group Strategic Marketing and Communications at DBS Bank India. He played a pivotal role in enhancing the bank's corporate reputation through effective communication strategies. At Axis Bank, he was instrumental in establishing the Corporate Communications Department, where he managed the PR function of the bank and its subsidiaries. Anand also gained extensive experience working with ICICI Bank and Nestle India Limited.
General Motors Global CMO Deborah Wahl to retire
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
The Global Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors, Deborah Wahl, will be retiring, effectively March 31, media networks have reported.
Wahl has been with GM since September 2019.
She was earlier leading marketing at Cadillac and prior to that at McDonald's USA.
Wahl was also with Toyota and Ford.
Danone proposes appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent board member: Report
Mehta will be stepping down as HUL’s CEO and MD on June 26
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Danone has proposed appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent member of its board, as per a media report.
Mehta is currently the CEO and MD of HUL and will be stepping down on June 26, 2023.
As per reports, if the Danone board approves he will join effectively on July 1.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd board recently approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
