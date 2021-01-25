Gaana ropes in Sachin Kamble as head of content licencing

ZEE5 AVOD strategy head Sachin Kamble has joined music streaming service Gaana as head of content licencing. At Gaana, Kamble would be reporting to Gaana VP Saikat Roy.



He was with ZEE5 for less than a year. While at ZEE5, he was part of the team that launched ZEE5 Kids and ZEE5 Play in the midst of the lockdown. Prior to ZEE5, he was Director - Strategic Planning, Acquisition & Syndication at Viu India.



Kamble has 14+ years of well-rounded experience in the media and entertainment industry in areas of Business Strategy, Consumer Insights, Post-Merger Integration, and Business Automation AI/ML. In the past, he also had stints at Star India, Disney, Turner India, and HT Media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)