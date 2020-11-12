Short series app Rizzle strikes partnership with Sony Music Entertainment

This collaboration will enable Sony Music Entertainment to promote new releases and new artists to Rizzle’s short series creators

Short series app Rizzle has announced a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to make SME’s complete catalogue of songs available to the amazing rising stars on the Rizzle app.

SME’s vast music catalog has tens of thousands of songs from the top playback singers that all Indians have seen in their favorite Bollywood movies with superstar actors. Rizzle has thousands of Rizzle Series from amazingly talented short video series creators. SME and Rizzle partnership brings super hit Bollywood tracks to the already vast Rizzle sound clips library. Adding popular soundtracks to Rizzle Series is a unique value to the episodic series creators of India. Short filmmakers on Rizzle can now reach new heights of fame with popular song and dance sequences or background music from popular Bollywood movies in their Rizzle Series.

"Since Rizzle creators range from rising new performers to seasoned actors, producers, celebrities, bloggers, DJs, and everyday people, keeping the app constantly evolving and innovative is very important," says Vidya Narayan, CEO.

Rizzle will also provide a promotional opportunity for SME’s artists and songs. This collaboration will enable SME to promote new releases and new artists to Rizzle Short Series creators.

“Web series are currently made by very few creators, and even fewer outlets exist to discover that content,” said Narayanan. “We are squarely focused on ushering short video entertainment into the next era, and we do that by providing the entire ecosystem of support and resources necessary for creating world class Short Series.”