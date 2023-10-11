RPG Group appoints Anant Goenka as Vice Chairman
The role complements his current roles as Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies
RPG Group announced the appointment of Anant Goenka to the position of Vice Chairman of the diversified group.
In addition to his new role, Anant Goenka will continue to serve as the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar Technologies. This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, which is acclaimed for its corporate governance and people friendly value system.
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group said, "Anant's extensive experience, driving CEAT towards performance excellence over the past decade, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth for the RPG Group. This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers.”
A highly accomplished professional, Anant brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to being the Vice Chairman of CEAT and Zensar technologies, Anant led CEAT as Managing Director & CEO through a highly transformative 10-year period. Under his leadership, the market capitalization of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
A graduate from the Wharton School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Anant began his career in Unilever and RPG group company KEC International before joining CEAT. His leadership played a pivotal role in CEAT's historic achievement of winning the prestigious Deming Grand Prize making it the first tyre brand in the world to receive this coveted accolade of business excellence.
Anant Goenka's remarkable achievements have earned him recognition as “India's Under 40 Business Leader” by CEO Forum in 2020, “GQ: 50 Most Influential Young Indians” in 2018, and "Next Generation Business Leader of the Year" by Forbes in 2017. He was also named among "India's 40 under 40 Business Leaders" by the Economic Times-Spencer Stuart. He has also served as the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).
Speaking on the announcement, Anant Goenka said, “It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses. Our fundamental value system, our governance standards and our quest for happiness will remain the guardrails within which we will continue to operate.”
Nina Elavia Jaipuria quits Viacom18 after 17 years
Jaipuria was Viacom18's Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network
By Sonam Saini | Oct 9, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Viacom18's Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, has parted ways with the company after 17 years.
Confirming the news, a Viacom18 spokesperson said, “After 17 years of leading the pivotal businesses of Kids Entertainment and Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, Nina Elavia Jaipuria will be moving on from the company to pursue her individual goals at the close of this calendar year. We thank her for her contribution in shaping Viacom18 as a preferred entertainment destination and wish her all the best in her future ventures.”
Jaipuria joined Viacom18 in 2006 as the business head of Nickelodeon. Since then, she has played a pivotal role in the expansion of the network’s kids cluster from a single channel to four channels: Nick, Sonic, Nick Jr, and Nick HD+. In 2018, Jaipuria’s role was expanded to Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Jaipuria worked for Sony Entertainment Television (SET) for over three years as Vice President Marketing & Communication. At SET, she was in charge of the channel's marketing and communication, creating campaigns for shows such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Indian Idol.
She has also worked at BPL Cellular, Colgate-Palmolive and Lowe Lintas.
Pranshu Mishra appointed Resident Editor, HT, Lucknow
Mishra joined the organisation in June from CNN TV18 where he was the Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Times has announced the appointment of Pranshu Mishra as its Resident Editor for Lucknow. He joined in June from CNN TV18 where he was the Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief.
The publication's Resident Editor Sunita Aron retired on September 30, after which Mishra took over.
Aron will continue to be associated with HT in an advisory and consulting role even after her retirement, according to an internal communication sent out in June.
As Deputy Resident Editor, Mishra reported to Aron. He will now report to Kunal Pradhan, HT’s Managing Editor.
"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Pranshu Mishra as Resident Editor of the Hindustan Times Lucknow edition from the beginning of this month. Pranshu, who came to us from CNN TV 18 in June, takes the baton from Sunita Aron, who, as Sukumar announced earlier, will continue to be associated with HT in an advisory and consulting role post her retirement after a distinguished four-decade-long career with the paper. Pranshu will lead all content from Uttar Pradesh -- the editorial department heads based in Lucknow, and HT’s reporters at bureaus across the state will report to him. Pranshu will report to me. Please join me in wishing him all the best in his new role," said Pradhan.
Mishra has over 20 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism.
Madison Media appoints global digital expert Rob Norman as Advisor
Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
Madison Media has appointed Rob Norman as an Advisor to accelerate digital Transformation at key clients.
Rob has a wealth of experience in the Digital space - having been Global head of Digital at GroupM. He has also been CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Nova and Hunch and is an advisor to a few other digital first companies.
Rob Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.
Madison Media, India's largest homegrown independent media agency, has recently been ranked as the World’s 4th largest independent media agency by RECMA. Madison Media has also topped RECMA's qualitative ranking chart and has done so for last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. Madison Media ranks No. 1 in Vitality (based on Comp pitches – new biz wins vs losses and Momentum – awards, agency seniors, industry share)
Madison World’s Chairman, Sam Balsara, says, "We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The Advertising world has turned Digital. India with a Digital share of Adex at 40% tracks a little behind the Global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our Clients."
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, "I have had the privilege of working with Rob for many years and his insights, clarity of thought and approach to Clients’ businesses has been inspiring. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with him again in helping build the business of Madison’s Clients."
Rob Norman says, “I have known Sam, Vikram and Madison for many years. I am a great admirer of the business and its leadership. Independent, entrepreneurial organizations are well placed to innovate with speed and agility. I am excited to spend more time in India, it’s a country I love and a country rich in opportunity.”
Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
Ashish Pandey moves on from Disney Star after 15 years
Pandey was the Director of Distribution, Film Studios
By Sonam Saini | Oct 7, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Rochelle Pinto is Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India
Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Condé Nast today named Rochelle Pinto as Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the vision and content across all platforms for the brand in India. Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company launched by Twinkle Khanna. She will begin her new role on October 23rd and will be based in Mumbai.
From Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director, Vogue: "Rochelle is such a talented writer and editor and she knows how fashion and culture intersect in India as well as anyone. She's a digital thinker through and through, who brings tremendous energy to her work, and is lots of fun to be around too! She’s a great leader, and the natural choice for this role.
From Leslie Sun, APAC Editorial Director, Vogue: “Rochelle has a tremendous amount of experience working across platforms. She’s also a passionate editor with a comprehensive knowledge of the Indian market. I’m excited to work with her and look forward to seeing her grow the title and reach new audiences."
From Rochelle Pinto: "When I first walked into the Vogue office over a decade ago, I was amazed by the creative energy, spirit of collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence that dominated its culture. Those were lessons I carried with me into every new role, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to return to where it all began as Head Of Editorial Content. Through Vogue India, I hope to champion new talent, reflect the zeitgeist and celebrate the spirit of this uniquely diverse country. This is a chance to build an impactful and inclusive media brand across platforms, the kind I would have loved to see when I was growing up. It's a responsibility I do not take lightly."
Wavemaker India appoints Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer
Ranganathan has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:05 PM | 3 min read
Wavemaker India today announced the appointment of Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Sairam or Sai as he is fondly called, will strengthen digital capabilities and lead the newly formed team Wavemaker NorthStar. In his new role, Sai will continue to report into Vishal Jacob (Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India).
As the head of Wavemaker NorthStar, Sai will work with clients to drive business outcomes. Team Wavemaker NorthStar will bring in the right experts across platforms, commerce, analytics & tech to orchestrate data-led solutions that yield business results. In addition he will also be responsible for accelerating growth in digital services, integrate and align the digital initiatives across business units for clients.
Sai has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004. He has worked across multiple categories which include Telecom, FMCG, Consumer durables, Ecommerce, Retail, Lifestyle, Jewellery, Tourism, Technology, BFSI, Media & Entertainment. In the last few years, Sai has played a national role working with multiple teams to build and strengthen digital capabilities for Wavemaker.
Commenting on Sai’s elevation, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia said, “At Wavemaker we are constantly evolving and adapting to help our clients grow by enabling better business solutions, build robust data-led experiences and positively provoke growth for them and for us. Sai brings in wealth of expertise and knowledge to deliver innovative customer initiatives across business domains, with a perfect balance of people management skills. I am confident that Sai is best placed to drive the digital-first agenda for us and our partners”.
“At Wavemaker our emphasis has always been to push the boundaries on our capabilities and provide our clients with an unmatched advantage through our services. In his new role Sai will consolidate and grow capabilities on digital media and lead a team called Wavemaker NorthStar that will help clients deliver business outcomes through data driven solutions. Given Sai's passion, resilience, and commitment there could be no better person to lead this team and take our solutions to the next level”, expressed Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India.
A big Star Wars fan, Sai has also co-authored two books on digital marketing in India – The Curious Digital Marketer and The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0.
Talking about his new role, Sairam Ranganathan shared, “My journey at GroupM has been incredibly thrilling and enriching. In these last 20 years I have grown significantly in my professional as well as personal life. I am grateful to Wavemaker for this exciting opportunity and I look forward to leading Wavemaker NorthStar as I start a new chapter in my growth journey to make Wavemaker an even more desirable partner for our clients.”
Atul Sinha elevated to COO of CaratLane
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, has named Atul Sinha as the Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (COO).
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015 after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever Limited.
Adding to this Mr Avnish Anand, CEO said “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”
Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.
