Roopesh Pujari elevated as Chief Technology Officer, Publicis Groupe India

Publicis Groupe India has announced the elevation and appointment of Roopesh Pujari to Chief Technology Officer for the market effective January 2022. In this role, Pujari will steer the development of all technology capabilities across the Groupe in India, including expansion of Cloud solutions, platform integration, capability and capacity building and streamlining partners.

He will work closely with the India Groupe leadership team and his priorities will include stronger cohesion of specialised teams across the Groupe Agencies and Practices, acceleration of both bespoke and enterprise projects that sharpen client success.

Commenting on the appointment, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia said, “Given the rapidly evolving landscape around 5G, Web 3.0, Metaverse, NFTs, Blockchain, Crypto and the like, technology roadmap is central to the success of any business. The new role will aid us in futureproofing our organisation as well as enabling the right support to client strategies. And Roopesh not only brings the right experience and competence but comes in with an exemplary track-record from within our organisation.”

On his appointment, Pujari said, “Technology is the bedrock of all growth. Over the last years, we have invested strongly in the technology capabilities across the Groupe, and I am excited to take on this opportunity that allows us to scale up tech solutions across the Groupe – from creative to content to media to experiences. With such a vast canvas I believe we will also become a super-attractive employer for talented individuals looking for true variety in exposure and experience.”

Pujari comes with 25 years of IT leadership experience in Product design/development, Core System Transformation, Enterprise Architecture, Program Management, Process Improvement and Services Management across various domains – BFSI, Manufacturing, Consulting, Publishing, Aviation/Airlines, Healthcare.

Before joining Publicis Media in March 2019, he had worked extensively both in India and the US with organisations who had Fortune 500 customers across the globe including the likes of Apple, Pfizer, Dell, the US Army, Mondelez, etc. He also has rich experience in hiring and ramping up teams in both the US and India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)