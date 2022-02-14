Rediffusion appoints P Ramchandran as Chennai Branch Head

Rediffusion has announced the appointment of P. Ramchandran (Ram) as Branch Head of Rediffusion Chennai. He joins the agency from RK Swamy BBDO Delhi where he was for 5 years. Before that, he had a 15-year sting at Everest. His initial years in advertising were spent at Advertising & Sales Promotions (ASP) and Frank Simoes Advertising.

P. Ramchandran is a veteran of the advertising business. He has, as he puts it, “seen the world of advertising transform from the Calligraphy era to Digital”. During his 30+ years advertising career, he has worked and developed brands for more than 35+ national and multinational clients such as Honda Motors, Panasonic, Delhi Duty Free Services, CHI Limited - Caprisonne Juices of Nigeria, Virgin Atlantic airlines, D S Group: Catch Masala & Tur Milk, TV18 Network, Vink & Beri LLC of USA, Escorts, Dabur India, J K Tyres, Apollo Tyres, Burlington Home Shopping, Ansal Group, Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL), Cottage Industries Ltd.

He has also worked with many government clients, including Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Finance (the Mudra scheme launch), Ministry of Home Affairs (Campaigns on Cyber crime), Ministry of Railways, UIDAI (Aadhar), and PSUs like Air India Limited, Pawan Hans Helicopters, Engineers India Limited, Airport Authority of India Limited, and State Bank of India amongst many others.

Jai Talwar, CHRO Rediffusion said, “Ram has the maturity and the depth to handle diverse clients. As Rediffusion primes up its offering in Chennai, he is just the right man for the branch there for us”.

Ruchira Raina, Zonal Head for South and East at Rediffusion, said: “Ram is an understated veteran who has the experience of handling possibly every type of client business. I shall be working closely with Ram to build and strengthen our Chennai operations”.

On his appointment, Ram said: “I am delighted to be back home in a manner of speaking to the Rediffusion group as I have spent the maximum years of my career at Everest, the sister agency of Rediffusion. Chennai will be a new challenge but I am looking forward to working with everyone at Team Rediffusion to grow the branch.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)