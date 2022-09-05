Real estate firm Panattoni appoints Somtirtha Das as Head of Marketing and Communication

Prior to joining Panattoni, he was associated with Embassy Office Parks REIT as the Head of Marketing & Communications

Real estate developer Panattoni has appointed Somtirtha Das as Head of Marketing and Communication in India.

The company has recently marked its debut in the Asian markets by establishing its first operations in India and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

“Strengthening the core team to augment Panattoni's India journey, the appointment of Somtirtha at this crucial juncture will boost the overall brand awareness and positioning in the priority market. He will be responsible for the strategic planning and programming related to communications, media relations, and stakeholder engagement. With over 16 years of experience in corporate communications, digital communications, media sales, advertising, and branding, Somtirtha's expertise includes developing new-age marketing and communication frameworks aimed at transforming the brand image,” the company said.

“Prior to joining Panattoni, he was associated with Embassy Office Parks REIT as the Head of Marketing & Communications. Somtirtha has also worked with leading conglomerates like Bosch India, Bristlecone, HCL, and Aditya Birla.

Commenting on the appointment, Sandeep Chanda, Managing Director India, Panattoni, said, "We are pleased to welcome Somtirtha Das to lead the marketing and communications for Panattoni India. The appointment of a seasoned leader like Somtirtha will significantly fortify our vision for India. He will certainly be a great partner, considering his strong track record and unique experiences. With his proficient leadership, we look forward to formulating exemplary strategies, driving business excellence, and operating at par with our international counterparts."

Over the span of his career, Somtirtha has spearheaded eminent and trending campaigns like #OfficeAgain, #SpiritOfTheRide, and #FutureConnected. He has also garnered industry accolades and bagged many prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe Tiger, League of American Communications Professionals and Golden Peacock for various campaigns.

Somtirtha Das, Head of Marketing and Communication India, Panattoni, said, "I am elated to join Panattoni as a part of the India leadership team. India's industrial and logistics sector is at a very exciting phase and is brimming with immense growth potential. I look forward to working with Panattoni and driving impactful conversations around the brand and the ecosystem while contributing towards strengthening the company's foothold in the market."

Somtirtha has graduated from MS Ramaiah College, Bengaluru and holds a master’s degree in marketing management from Bengaluru university.

