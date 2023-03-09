Rashi Goel launches marketing platform Performonks

Rashi Goel, former Director of Marketing at Amazon, has launched Performonks, a marketing platform.
Goel was also with Nestle for nearly 5 years.
She was CMO India for The Kraft Heinz Company from August 2015 to December 2016.
Goel has worked with other big brands like L'Oreal India, Unilever, Coca Cola India and PepsiCo.
A post on her LinkedIn says: "While leading consumer businesses for 24+yrs, I learnt that at the 10-year mark, promotions get scarce and growth plateaus. We get feedback in our year-end reviews, but we do not have the resources or mentorship to overcome mindsets that hold us back. That's why I am building Performonks - The People Accelerator."
Goel has also also been writing a fortnightly newsletter - performonks.substack.com.
Shabbir Motiwala appointed Head of Production at Infectious Advertising
The Cannes Lions winner was an independent producer previously
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Infectious Advertising has appointed Shabbir Motiwala as Head of Production. Prior to this, he was an Independent Producer and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in 2022 for the Killer Pack campaign.
Shabbir started his career in advertising as an Assistant Director at UTV in 1993. Later he was appointed as an Agency Producer at Ambience Advertising; he then became a director and directed more than 50 commercials. Afterwards, Shabbir was appointed the Head of Production at BBH India, working with talented creatives from across the globe, including the great Hegarty to eventually settling into the role of an Executive Producer.
Over the years, Shabbir has worked with reputed brands such as Honda, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Nissan, Toyota, Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, ICICI, Colgate Palmolive, Google, Castrol, and many others. He has earned multiple awards at Cannes Lions, and The White Pencil at the DnAD as a producer.
Commenting on his new role, Shabbir Motiwala said, ‘As an agency producer, I was familiar with the leadership team at Infectious even before they started their own company. When they approached me about the Head of Production role, I was thrilled. I appreciate their transparent ethos that focuses on craft and their single-minded vision of setting up an in-house production team.’
‘As the Head of Production, I am committed to bringing in talented individuals who excel in film production and digital technology. It is important to me to create an environment where the team feels supported in taking risks and trying out newer things, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. By working with specialists, we can add value to our productions and continue to grow in this ever-evolving industry,’ Shabbir concluded.
Commenting on the appointment, Nisha Singhania - CEO & Managing Partner and Ramanuj Shastry - Creative Chairman & Managing Partner, Infectious Advertising said, ‘By 2024, videos will make up more than 74% of all mobile internet traffic. Facebook users watch 8 billion videos per day. Enough said. Video is King. And no matter how meticulously drawn out your content strategy, you are only as good as your producer. Well, we lucked out a bit! Shabbir Motiwala joining us with immediate effect. With 3 decades of invaluable and hands-on experience, Shabbir brings an X-Factor to ‘Infectious content’ that is sure to delight our existing and future clientele. Khushamdeed, Shabbir!’
Tarun Jha named CEO of Havas Creative India
In his most recent position, Jha was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Tarun Jha as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative India, which includes agencies Havas Worldwide India (Mumbai/Gurgaon/Bangalore), Havas CX (Customer Experience), Conran Design Group Mumbai (Branding & Design) and Havas QED (Kolkata). Tarun, in his most recent position, was Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, where he spent 15 years. He was leading the Marketing and Product Planning function for the Indian market, setting marketing and communications strategy.
Reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, the appointment of Tarun is on the back of a significant period of growth for Havas Group – with an outstanding list of new client wins and a compelling growth trajectory. The success of the network is due to its unique integrated ecosystem which combines the strength of its Creative, Media and Health verticals, which is also reflected in its recent Great Place To Work® certification.
Rana Barua, commenting on the appointment said “Over the last 4 years, Havas Creative Group India has evolved from a one-client agency into an integrated network of 7 agencies, including Havas Worldwide India, Havas CX, Think Havas, Conran Design Group Mumbai, Shobiz Havas, Cake India and Havas QED. Today, these agencies handle an enviable roster of marquee clients including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata, Citroën, P&G, Nestle, IKEA and several others. Our momentum is unparalleled, as evidenced by the consistent #1 ranking on the creative agency list in R3 New Business League in 2022. As Havas Creative Group India gears up for a new phase of growth, it was imperative to have someone such as Tarun, with an insider’s perspective, helming the new direction the network takes, truly pushing the envelope of what Havas Creative India can achieve in terms of client-first approaches and meaningful, innovative business solutions.”
Tarun Jha, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Creative India said, “I started my professional career in advertising, so this move is a happy homecoming for me. I’ve never really been out of this business, even during my stint in Europe. I’ve worked very closely with multiple agencies for over two decades, creating integrated solutions to business problems, and have seen these businesses evolve and transform.”
He further adds, “I am very impressed at how Havas Group India has put their vision into practice. The ambitious plans for growth, both organic and inorganic, and the new age conversations and offerings for client partners is distinctly different which makes Havas Group arguably the most exciting communication network. The Village philosophy and the overall Meaningful Brand conversation is something that resonates deeply with my beliefs. I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful ecosystem at a time when the new vision unfolds, and I look forward to this new chapter along all the leaders of the group.”
One of the most dynamic and celebrated advertising-turned-marketing professionals in India, Tarun has over 24 years of experience in brand building across several sectors, with a focus on customer-centricity and business profitability. After completing his MBA, Tarun started his career in advertising and spent 5 years before making a lateral shift to marketing. His eventual move to Mahindra & Mahindra helped him find his calling in automotive marketing. He joined Škoda India in 2008 and spent 15 years with the company including a 3-year stint in Prague, Czech Republic.
Kartikeya Sinha named Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC
Prior to joining NSIC, he was General Manager at BSNL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Kartikeya Sinha has assumed the charge of Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC. Prior to joining NSIC, he was working as General Manager, BSNL. Kartikeya Sinha is an alumnus of IIT, Delhi and University of Oxford, UK. He brings vast experience working with Government and Industry.
Sinha has a vision to enhance the outreach of NSIC schemes as well as raise the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs, increase the productivity level of each sub-sector through adoption of best practices, knowledge enhancement and digital intervention which will help the MSMEs to integrate with the global supply chain and become future ready.
Pramerica Life Insurance names Pankaj Gupta as MD & CEO
Gupta joins from HDFC Life where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 12:03 PM | 2 min read
Pramerica Life Insurance Limited has appointed Pankaj Gupta as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
The appointment has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance. Pankaj succeeds Kalpana Sampat, who was the previous MD & CEO.
Gupta will be responsible for driving strategic growth led transformation to bring Pramerica Life amongst the leading Life Insurance companies in India.
He joins Pramerica Life Insurance from HDFC Life, where he was Group Head – Distribution Strategy & Alliances and was part of HDFC Life’s top Leadership team. He has also held senior leadership roles at Citigroup, ICICI Bank, and TCS.
Jairam Sridharan, Chairman, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited & MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The Board is delighted to welcome Pankaj as MD & CEO. The sector has also witnessed a series of very progressive interventions by the regulator in recent times. At Piramal, we are very excited about these developments and are looking forward to building a great insurance business with our partners PFI."
Pavan Dhamija, Director, Pramerica Life Insurance Limited and Regional President, International Businesses for PFI, said, “Pankaj’s broad experience and track record of building and operating profitable businesses, combined with an enabling regulatory environment and strong alignment with Piramal, points to a future of sustained high growth for Pramerica Life. We look forward to Pankaj’s leadership, and as shareholders, stay committed to supporting Pramerica Life in the next exciting phase of its journey.”
On his appointment, Gupta said, "It is an honour to be appointed by the Board of Pramerica Life Insurance and to be entrusted with the responsibility of building a strong company. Life Insurance sector presents a long term structural opportunity. The economic, demographic and regulatory drivers of the sector are compelling. With support from the Board and the shareholders, I look forward to working with my teams to create a thriving and sustainable franchise that is customer centric and works to deepen the penetration of Life Insurance in the country and contribute towards the mission of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.”
Pawan Sarda joins The House of Abhinandan Lodha as Chief Growth Officer
He moved out of Wingreens in February
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has taken up the role of Chief Growth Officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.
He stepped down as Wingreens's Group CMO and Head of D2C in February.
Prior to that, Sarda was with Future Group. There he was managing digital, marketing and ecommerce business for all retail formats.
He was also with Tata Housing for over three years as Head - Marketing and Product Development (Domestic and international markets) - TATA Value Homes and with Pantaloon Retail India for over six years.
Shaktipriyo Sikdar appointed Head of Digital Marketing at Emami
Prior to this, Sikdar was with Mindshare as Partner-Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
Shaktipriyo Sikdar has been appointed as the Head of Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd. Sikdar announced his new role in a LinkedIn post.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd!", the post read.
Sikdar has rich experience in m
for over 1.5 years. Previously, he worked with Disney+ Hotstar.
Google's Sapna Chadha elevated to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier
In her new role, Chadha will lead the business growth, strategy, and operations in this region
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:04 PM | 1 min read
Sapna Chadha has been elevated to Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division. In the new role, Chadha will lead Google's business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. She was previously the vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India. Chadha made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific”, she said in the post.
“This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”. Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade”, the post further read.
Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in 2021. Prior to joining Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.
