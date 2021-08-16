Raman Kalra moves on from PwC India

Kalra, who spent four years at PwC, has not disclosed anything about his next professional move

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 3:28 PM
Raman Kalra

Raman Kalra has decided to move on from PwC India. Kalra, who was Partner, PwC India - Digital Transformation and Strategy, has not yet revealed his next professional move.

Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Kalra wrote, “Marking an end to another exciting work chapter with PwC India. Stay tuned for #whatnext :-)”

“As I sit back & reflect upon last 4 years with PwC, I want to take a pause & express heartfelt thanks to all my friends across clients, business partners & colleagues for the support & trust in all we did together.
 
I had the privilege to lead our overall relationship with Google, a brand that’s so much a part of our life and is always working to make the world a better place in the most innovative ways. Special thanks & best wishes to all my friends at Google India & PwC Google team; especially the thinking sessions with Sanjay Gupta (Google India MD) who had been a dear friend & mentor for long. {dallasJeanette - wishing you the best for this relationship globally}
 
Last few years was also about evangelising & setting up new practices for the firm…to call out 3 specifically which will always remain close to my heart having built with a lot of passion..” he added.

