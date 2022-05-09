Publicis In-Motion appoints Shonali Sharma as Head of Arc Worldwide, Delhi

Sharma will focus on making Arc Worldwide a preferred partner for brands looking to ace their customer connect across channels & platforms

Publicis In-Motion today announced the appointment of Shonali Sharma as Head of Arc Worldwide’s Delhi Office.

Publicis In-Motion is Publicis Groupe India's specialist entity focusing on building brands by creating experiences and engagement with consumers while they are on the move. Part of Publicis In-Motion, Arc Worldwide, specialises in brand activation, experiential engagement and shopper marketing . With a strong team of over 150 professionals, Publicis In-Motion’s expertise lies in crafting ideas that move people to like, share, participate, advocate and explore brands, thereby moving them to purchase.

As Head of Arc Worldwide’s Delhi office, Shonali will head an adept team of experts and focus on making Arc Worldwide a preferred partner for brands looking to ace their customer connect across channels & platforms. Shonali will closely work with the India leadership team of ARC worldwide helmed by Pravin Vadhera.

In India, Arc has been the partner of choice for leading brands like Diageo, Acko, Airtel, Isuzu, and HP to name a few. Most recently the team executed the launch of Airtel’s 5G experience with the recreation of in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev’s legendary 175 run innings from the 1983 Cricket World Cup with India’s first live 5G powered hologram.

Shonali brings with her eighteen years of solid experience in experiential marketing, brand development, sports marketing, integrated marketing and communication.

In the past, she has worked with agencies like Candid Marketing Services, Ogilvy Action, Cheil Communications, along with managing the PGAI Tour and launching Delhi Daredevils at the IPL. She has worked across a range of brands from telecom (Idea, Vodafone, Motorola), FMCG (Pepsi, Cadbury's, Revlon, Samsung) and media (National Geographic, Discovery Networks) to technology (Microsoft, Lenovo) and pharma (Novartis) amongst others. Her work has earned her numerous awards.

Welcoming Shonali, Praveen Vadhera, Head, Publicis In-Motion, said, "In 2022, Publicis In-Motion is looking at scaling up in a big way. I am thrilled to have Shonali on board. She brings with her expansive experience and keen insight into future trends . I am excited about the value we can create for our clients with her expertise."

Shonali Sharma, Head – Delhi, Arc Worldwide India, added, "I am excited to be a part of Arc’s continued success in India. Parveen has always been a great visionary and the team in India has an eclectic mix in terms of skill sets and an attractive client portfolio across our group companies. I want to leverage my expertise and creativity to complement these skills and help client’s further unlock the their potential through innovative and effective experiential marketing strategies.”

Shonali is deeply passionate about the impact of art on society's culture and has launched a label called "Breathe" – an unique initiative to make art more accessible in everyday life thereby supporting local artists. Breathe brings together works of various artists in the form of soulful, ethical merchandise – apparel, stationery and home décor.

